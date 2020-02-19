Chikurubi inmates’ kids to get extra classroom block

Yeukai Tazira Herald Reporter

Chivi South legislator Cde Killer Zivhu has pledged to build a classroom block for children at Chikurubi Female Prison, as part of his efforts to unpack President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 that seeks to transform the country into a middle income economy.

During a tour at the prison, where he donated sanitary pads, pampers and lunch yesterday, Cde Zivhu, who runs the Killer Zivhu Foundation, said children of inmates deserved to be treated just like their peers.

The donation was part of Cde Zivhu’s way of celebrating his birthday with inmates at the prison.

“I have taken it upon myself to help push the President’s Vision 2030, which is a noble idea,” he said. “Being in prison is not the end of the world. Your main focus should be on the life you are going to live after prison.

“I was once an inmate, but I got out and, therefore, I know how it is like to be in prison. I have heard the numerous challenges that female inmates are facing; one of them being the issue of the classroom block which can no longer accommodate the number of infants here and my foundation will see to it that a new classroom block is constructed.”

Cde Zivhu said it was every Zimbabwean’s obligation to assist the less privileged.

“I am a Member of Parliament for Chivi South, but I have come all the way here to assist these children because they are Zimbabweans,” he said. “As Zanu PF MPs, we must look beyond regions when addressing the plight of the less privileged members of the society.”

The Killer Zivhu Foundation has been carrying out philanthropic work in various parts of the country, where it has built houses and schools for the underprivileged and initiated developmental programmes like building of weirs for irrigation. It is also sending some children to school, while paying hospitals bills for the underprivileged, including sending some cases that need specialist treatment to countries like India.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services official Superintendent Mary Chikarakara said the classroom at Chikurubi could no longer accommodate the increasing number of children at the female prison.

“There are 18 children so far who are going to kindergarten and we are expecting three more because we have three pregnant women in the cells,” she said.

“Under normal circumstances, when children reach the age of two they are supposed to be taken away by their relatives, but this has not been the case.”