Chikukwa set for QPR trial

Sports Reporter

ENGLAND-based teenage striker Jimiel Takunda Chikukwa is set for trials with Championship side Queen Park Rangers next week, according to his agents in London.

Chikuka, who was born in England to Zimbabwean parents, has been hunting for a new club since June when he severed ties with Premiership side Watford, where he featured for the academy team.

“We have secured trials for Jimiel with Queens Park Rangers, an ambitious Championship side and Jimiel will attend those trials from this coming Monday,” said the player’s handlers in a statement.

“Trials are very challenging and only very few players actually get signed after trials. Jimiel knows this and he has everything he can to be as prepared as possible.”

Chikukwa played for home town club Leeds United Academy since the age of 13 years. He was very impressive in the Leeds Under-16s and was top goal scorer, which secured him a two-year scholarship in 2019.

Chikukwa was also the top goal scorer for Leeds United FC Under-16 after scoring 35 goals in 2019.

In 2020, he was loaned to Carlisle United for a month and scored five goals. They were ready to sign him but he opted to return to Leeds.

He was also among the top goal scorers for Leeds United FC Under-18 in 2021.

The young forward decided it was time to move in September 2021 and was offered a one-year professional contract with Watford FC where he played until June this year.

He was the top goal scorer for the Watford FC Under-23s in the past season. Chikukwa is most effective as either left or right winger and he also plays as an outright striker.

Chikukwa is represented by UK-based IMPX agency. His agent indicated that they were open to working with exceptionally talented young football players.

“Promising players and or their parents can always contact the agent on +447747404370. The Agent is interested in providing opportunities for talented UK-based players,” said the statement.