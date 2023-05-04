Chikopokopo Helicopters registers increased flights

Michael Tome Business Reporter

Victoria Falls-based Chikopokopo Helicopters, a tourism service provider based in the resort city, is optimistic about business prospects as tourism continues to recover from the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic experienced between 2020 and 2021.

The company experienced brisk business during the Easter Holiday season, recording enhanced sales and increased demand for scenic helicopter flights over the resort city.

With an average of 600 tourists enlisting the services of Chikopokopo Helicopter monthly, the business is recording increased volumes, operating mostly 80 percent ahead of its levels over the last two years.

Offering mainly short (12-15 minutes) and long scenic flights (25-30 minutes) over the Zambezi River gorges and the mighty Victoria Falls, the company also offers charters for individuals and corporates for private events.

The company, which is mainly in the helicopter business, also assists in booking different activities like boat cruises, bungee jumping and game drives for clients.

This is after the tourism sector experienced limited sales due to reduced movement of tourists due to Covid-19 and countries the world over sealed their borders as a way to curtail the spread of the respiratory ailment.

However, the tourism industry is beginning to recover from the dire consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In that regard, the Government has been fronting the domestic tourism drive complemented by Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), launching the ZimBho initiative, a publicity campaign that celebrates the diverse offerings of Zimbabwe’s natural sights.

“Based on the previous years of operations, we can comfortably say the visiting public has been forthcoming to our services, with the hope of having an increase in sales as the Covid-19 pandemic had limited the movement of tourists.

“There was certainly a high growth of sales during this Easter Holidays as many people both locals and internationals came in their numbers for the picturesque flights. The business certainly performed well, close to 80 percent better compared to the last two years,” said Mr Joe Johns, the marketing manager for Chikopokopo Helicopters in an interview with The Herald Finance and Business recently.

He said the company planned to grow the business and may open branches in different areas of the country that attract tourists, with the company currently using two – three seater Robinson 44 and six-seater long Ranger Bell helicopters.

Mr Johns, however, indicated the challenge of growing market saturation, as more helicopter companies are being established in the resort town.

He said that challenges in moving along certain highways, particularly those that offer connections to Victoria Falls, caused some clients having second thoughts about visiting the destination.

This is presenting a challenge to the business encompassed by tough regulatory requirements, high operating costs as well as strict cross-border restrictions limiting transfers from Zambia.

The Helicopter Tourism Market size is valued at US$1,12 billion, and the business is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3, 56 percent between 2022 -2030.

North America dominated the market for helicopter tourism share owing to the decline in crude oil prices and the influx of domestic travelers across the U.S. but local vacationers continue to be hamstrung by spending in the sector.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the fastest growth rate in the market for helicopter tourism owing to the growing number of helicopter operators, increasing demand for helicopters, and augmented demand for search and rescue operations.