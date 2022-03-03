Chikomba RDC to build new primary school

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

CHIKOMBA Rural District Council is set to build a new primary school in Chivhu in SkyView Charuma area to empower the local community through enhancing educational systems.

The RDC on Tuesday unveiled the stand for the construction of the school which they said was in line with the Government’s Vision 2030.

Speaking during the launch of the stand for the primary school, Chikomba RDC chairman Mr Israel Dhikinya said the building of a new primary school in Chikomba will go a long way in promoting the Government’s Vision 2030 of infrastructure development as well as employment creation.

“This is what has been said by President Mnangagwa about education and infrastructure development and that is what is on the Vision 2030,” he said.

“We used to have a few primary schools in Chivhu and this vision which has been brought by Government will transform the livelihoods of the local people in this district.

Hundreds of Charuma residents who attended the unveiling site thanked Government for easing their challenges by building another primary school in their area.