Chikomba declared provincial hero

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

ZANU PF Central Committee member and Gokwe-Kabuyuni legislator, Cde Leonard Chikomba , who died in a car accident at the weekend, has been declared a provincial liberation hero.

He will be buried tomorrow.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Midlands, Senator Larry Mavima, who is also the revolutionary party’s provincial chair, said the late Cde Chikomba contributed immensely towards the development of the country during and after the liberation struggle.

Popularly known as “Bhudhi”, Cde Chikomba died in a car accident on Saturday evening 20km away from his home along the Gokwe-Chitekete Highway when he was coming from a Zanu PF Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Gweru.

During the liberation struggle, as an employee of a bus company, Cde Chikomba was instrumental in the smuggling of arms of war and equipment in support of freedom fighters.

He is credited for harbouring and providing clothing and food to freedom fighters during the liberation struggle.

After independence, Cde Chikomba, who was a bus driver, worked hard to become an established businessman who had vast business interests around the Chitekete business centre before becoming a legislator in 2005.

He is survived by his wife Margret, son Edward and two grandchildren.

Mourners are gathered at his Chitekete homestead in Gokwe.