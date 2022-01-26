Chigumba observes Midlands nomination court process

Zec chairperson, Commissioner Priscilla Chugumba who is observing the nomination court proceedings in the Midlands chats with an official from her office at the Gweru magistrates nomination court today.

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

The nomination court for the House of Assembly and local authorities by-elections in Gweru was opened at 10am at the Gweru magistrates courts with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission(ZEC) chairperson, Commissioner Priscilla Chigumba observing the process.

By 11:30 am several aspiring candidates for the four constituencies which are vacant had successfully submitted their CVs.



Comm Chigumba said she was happy with the proceedings which she described as calm.

She said she will be observing the Midlands processes this time around to have an appreciation of the challenges.

“We opened at 10 am and the situation is peaceful and calm, we are observing all the Covid-19 protocols and everything is in order,” she said.