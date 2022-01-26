Chigumba observes Midlands nomination court process

26 Jan, 2022 - 13:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Chigumba observes Midlands nomination court process Zec chairperson, Commissioner Priscilla Chugumba who is observing the nomination court proceedings in the Midlands chats with an official from her office at the Gweru magistrates nomination court today.

The Herald

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

The nomination court for the House of Assembly and local authorities by-elections in Gweru was opened at 10am at the Gweru magistrates courts with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission(ZEC) chairperson, Commissioner Priscilla Chigumba observing the process.

By 11:30 am several aspiring candidates for the four constituencies which are vacant had successfully submitted their CVs.


Comm Chigumba said she was happy with the proceedings which she described as calm.

She said she will be observing the Midlands processes this time around to have an appreciation of the challenges.

“We opened at 10 am and the situation is peaceful and calm, we are observing all the Covid-19 protocols and everything is in order,” she said.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting