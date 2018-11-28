Breaking News
Chifamba’s bail conditions relaxed

28 Nov, 2018 - 00:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Chifamba’s bail conditions relaxed Joshua Chifamba

The Herald

Anesu Madiye Herald Reporter
ZESA Holdings chief executive Joshua Chifamba and two others, who are facing charges of criminal abuse of office, had their bail conditions relaxed on Monday .

Chifamba, Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) managing director Julian Chinembiri (53) and finance director Thokozani Dhliwayo (51) made an application through their lawyers to have their reporting conditions relaxed.

The trio in the application stated that since they had been suspended from work, they needed time to find new jobs.

They also stated that they could not go around looking for jobs when they had to constantly report to the police.

Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa relaxed their conditions from reporting to the police twice a week to once every fortnight.

The trio were arrested in connection with awarding a contract for the supply of transformers and other equipment worth $35 million to Zent (Pvt) Ltd to an Indian company called PME .

On the second count, the trio allegedly connived and hand-picked Fruitful Communications (Pvt) Ltd for advertising services without going to tender, leading to the payment of $3 750 in December 2014.

They will be back in court on December 14.

