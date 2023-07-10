Chiefs, youths welcome Cabinet decision on mining titles

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

Senior Reporter

Traditional leaders and war veterans have welcomed the move by the Government to empower people through the acquisition of mining title in their areas.

Last week, Cabinet resolved to increase community participation in the mining sector by approving the request for the groups to claim part of the mining concessions within their areas. This will involve some blocks of concessions being assigned to these groups when new claims are allocated.

Allocations will be made to chieftenships, rather than the sitting chief, so that the title remains with the community.

The move is expected to contribute towards the achievement of a US$12 billion mining industry by end of this year.

Zimbabwe Chief’s Council Manicaland provincial chairman Chief Makumbe said the initiative was a good move, which tied in well with the Government’s development initiative.

“The decision made by the Cabinet is a step in the right direction. We are in areas with resources and it is only right that we start to benefit directly from them.

“If we get the mining titles, we can source for investors and start production as soon as possible. This will mean that we will be managing our own resources,” he said.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa last week said at least six mining syndicates would benefit from the initiative.

These include Tefra Mining Syndicate under Chief Marange in Manicaland, Goromonzi Mining Trust under the purview of Chief Rusike, Chief Chinamora and Chief Chikwaka in Mashonaland East, Chinamhora Mining Syndicate which is under Chief Chinamhora, Chiwara Mining Syndicate under Chief Chiwara, Bere SP Mining Syndicate under Chief Bere and Budiriro Mining Syndicate under Chief Chiweshe.

Chief Makumbe thanked the Government adding that he hopes the initiative would cascade to all other chieftainships.

“We are hoping that every area that has resources, be it minerals or wildlife, will get these titles so that communities can benefit from their resources.

“Everyone should benefit from whatever resource is found in their area. This is now part of the Zunde raMambo because the proceeds will help chiefs to take care of their people,” he said.

Chief Makumbe said the titles were not for individual chiefs but for the chieftainship, hence would benefit the community for generations to come. He stressed the need to put in place measures to safeguard the titles to avoid misuse of resources.

“We also need to come up with proper structures that will ensure the syndicates will continue running smoothly and enhance accountability,” he said.

Besides chiefs, war veterans will also be eligible for mining titles.

Zanu PF Secretary for War Veterans Cde Douglas Mahiya applauded the Second Republic for prioritising their welfare. “We want to express our gratitude to the Government and President Mnangagwa for taking into consideration the contributions made by war veterans in the liberation of the country and granting us the right to use the resources we fought for,” he said.

War Veterans are geared to work on the mines to create wealth for their families and the country.

In making its decision last week, Cabinet also approved applications made to correct technical anomalies that existed in some mining syndicates.

The approved applications were for the optimisation of operations for Inglehart Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd Jubilee Mine, Scarfbrook Services (Pvt) Ltd, Dorcas Mining Syndicate, Moral Capital Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd, Exodus and Company, and Premier Portland Cement Zimbabwe.

Cabinet also approved a proposal through which part of the Mashava Reservations held by the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development would be allocated to 11 syndicates.

The syndicates would be from each of the eight administrative districts of Masvingo Province, with three other syndicates being solely for youths, war veterans and women, to supply chrome ores to Zimbabwe Zhongxin Smelting Company.

The company is a new ferrochrome smelting project based in Mashava, Masvingo Province, with capacity to generate about US$88 million and create 200 jobs locally.