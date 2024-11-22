Chiefs struggles pushed Billiat into retirement

Tadious Manyepo, Zimpapers Sports Hub

KHAMA Billiat has cited the persistent struggles he faced at South African giants Kaizer Chiefs as the major reason behind his international retirement two years ago.

Then the most-paid player in the South African league, the star couldn’t quite get going, thanks to a string of injuries. Billiat opted to sacrifice his international career to focus on club business.

It didn’t work for him until the former CAPS United player retraced his roots to the local league where he has turned everything around playing for Yadah.

He has since come back from international retirement to script one of the greatest comeback stories in international football.

The talismanic Yadah forward played key roles in helping the Warriors secure their sixth African Cup of Nations berth after coming second in Group J of the just-ended 2025 qualifiers.

Yet the former CAF Champions League winner had taken leave and was not part of coach Michael Nees’ initial squad to kick-off the campaign against Kenya and Cameroon in Uganda three months ago after his retirement in 2021.

However, it took Nees and Billiat’s close associates including his parents and management team to take him back into the fray.

And he has been flying again for the Warriors, proving to be the squad’s axis after scoring once and creating five scoring chances for his teammates.

With everything looking promising again, the talented star has revealed he wouldn’t have elected to call time on his international career had he not been facing challenges at Amakhosi.

“I give all praises to God first. He made everything possible and has been the architect of my career and talent.

“It was never an easy decision taking a break but a lot of factors including my club form (at Kaizer Chiefs) had me thinking I needed a break from international football so that I could focus on my club career,” said Billiat.

“A lot wasn’t going the way I wanted.”

Billiat’s struggles at Naturena, mainly caused by frequent injuries, were well-documented and he snubbed a chance to renew his stay even when he was offered a chance to last year.

With no offers coming for him and his career reduced to ashes, Billiat then decided to retreat to the local league where he joined Yadah.

And the move has proven to be what the doctor prescribed for him.

“When I moved back home, I received so much love and I became comfortable. I started playing and at first, it was not to the level I wanted to be but through hard work, I have been gaining ground in terms of fitness and personal achievements and also have a club (Yadah) where I am comfortable and it made me adjust well and quickly. My parents and management team became instrumental in me reconsidering playing international football again as I had a bit of doubt.

“I wasn’t really in a good space mentally and physically and I thought I wouldn’t give the nation my all and I was struggling to find a balance between club and international football, added with a bit of chaos that was happening at the national team and me being a senior player I felt the load on my shoulders and I couldn’t balance the football politics with my struggles.”

Despite hugely proving his worth, Billiat, who has now helped Zimbabwe qualify for AFCON four times said the six qualifiers he has played this time around have been the hardest.

“I think they have been some of the hardest six games that I have played in all the qualifiers I have participated in my life but the team around me is quite amazing; we have top talent and young talent for that matter,” added Billiat.

“A group of players who have the zeal to work hard and fight till the end, on top of having one of the best technical support teams led by coach Michael Nees. He is a very good coach with great respect for his staff and players; everything has been done professionally with respect and I would like to applaud the association for making it easy for the players to do the job.

“I always pray, stay disciplined in respecting the game and my teammates, and strive to work harder to push myself to the limit. You should expect more zeal, I love football, I love playing and I always give my best regardless of the situation. Sometimes the script doesn’t put me as the main man but I will always do my best even when it’s not my day or our day. It’s teamwork that counts at the end of the day.”

Billiat has scored 13 goals in his first full season in the local league and is one of the front-runners to win the Soccer Star of the Year accolade after he single-handedly transformed Yadah into a descent outfit that survives relegation well before the final game of the season.

Yadah will play their last league against Highlanders at Barbourfields on Sunday with Billiat wary of Bosso’s sting, especially given the Miracle Boys won the reverse tie 2-0 at Heart.