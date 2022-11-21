Chiefs lift maiden Chibuku Super Cup

HAIL THE CHAMPIONS . . . Bulawayo Chiefs players celebrating the Chibuku Super Cup triumph at Barbourfields yesterday — Pic by Tadious Manyepo.

Tadious Manyepo in BULAWAYO

Herentals . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Bulawayo Chiefs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1)1

IT was a game of wits and fine margins.

Both were at play with Bulawayo Chiefs emerging the victors in this entertaining Chibuku Super Cup final which attracted a huge crowd at Barbourfields yesterday.

Arthur Musiiwa took maximum advantage of their opponents’ poor coordination to poke home the all-important goal that won them their first trophy in their short history in the Premiership.

This final was always going to be a close contest with both finalists being in this showdown for the first time.

And what a game! With the cheapest ticket pegged at US$1, fans came in their numbers to add to the spectacle. Referee Brighton Chimene’s ill-informed decision to disallow Herentals’ their equaliser late in the game was probably the only blip in this match.

Herentals took the game to their opponents in the initial stages of the tie with captain Blessing Majarira and Soccer Star of the Year finalist Tino Benza threatening.

But once Bulawayo Chiefs settled in the game, they never gave the Students enough time to breath. They literally pitched their tent in the Herentals half, asking difficult questions.

And as they pressed on, Herentals defenders Brighton Majarira and Luke Ruguchu failed to communicate allowing Musiiwa to poke home with eight minutes before the break.

But Herentals never fizzled out. They came back into the second half freshened up, with the introduction of Davison Marowa.

They should have scored had they been accurate in front of goal.

But they should also feel undone by Chimene’s decision to blow for a foul on Bulawayo Chiefs goalkeeper David Bizabani, who was injured by his own teammate, before Marowa scored.

The goal was disallowed much to the disappointment of the Herentals players who mobbed the Rusape official.

Bulawayo Chiefs coach Thulani Sibanda immediately rushed to the airport to catch a flight to Tanzania where he is reportedly going to enroll for a CAF A coaching badge.

Utility player, Kelvin Madzongwe, who won the Chibuku Super Cup trophy for the second-year running, following similar success with former club FC Platinum in 2021, said Chiefs played for their dear lives.

“I am running out of words to describe the feeling,” he said.

“I am very happy for the team. I left FC Platinum where I won the same title last year and coming here to win it again is amazing.

“Bulawayo Chiefs is a growing brand and winning a trophy of this magnitude aides to this status. The players did well, everyone was fighting for each other and I would like to salute everyone involved in this team.”

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva was naturally disappointed.

“I am very disappointed, obviously. But I will take the silver badge,” he said.

“It is a match you will feel we had a chance but it wasn’t to be.”

Teams

Herentals

Takudzwa Chikosi, Brighton Majarira, Blessing Majarira (Denzel Chimwemwe 67min), Tinotenda Benza (Tafadzwa Jim 87min) Innocent Benza (Davison Marowa 46min), Ali Maliselo, Prince Chama (Avi Mataranyika 77min), John Zhuwawo (Archmore Majarira 87min), Luke Ruguchu, William Kapumha, Wilmore Chimbetu

Bulawayo Chiefs

David Bizabani, Elvis Moyo, Kelvin Madzongwe, Lucky Ndlela, Arthur Musiiwa (Ben Nyahunzvi 90min), Mtokozisi Msebe, Kevin Moyo, Billy Veremu, Perfect Chikwende, Felex Moyo, Farawu Matare (Malvern Mkolo 90min)