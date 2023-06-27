‘Chiefs key for development’

Mukudzei Chingwere recently in CHIREDZI

Traditional leaders have a central role to play in liaising with Government departments to champion development in their areas, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo said at the weekend.

Sunday saw the official installation of Chief Gezani, whose chieftaincy had been abolished by the colonial government. Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, was the guest of honour at the hugely subscribed event.

Several high ranking Government and ruling Zanu PF officials attended the installation. Under the Second Republic, President Mnangagwa is championing a deliberate and elaborate devolution development framework that has seen previously marginalised areas getting a fair slice of the national cake.

As development finds its way into the rural areas, traditional leaders, particularly chiefs, have increasingly become important in the development trajectory.

It is against this background that Minister Moyo said all the Chiefs have an important role to champion President Mnangagwa’s devolution agenda as the country journeys towards an empowered upper-middle income economy by 2030.

Minister Moyo said all Chiefs in Zimbabwe are installed by President Mnangagwa.

“His (President Mnangagwa) expectation, as per our national constitution, is that they be custodians of our culture, heritage, beliefs, norms and values.

“With the devolution frenzy that has taken root, the chiefs are conduits through which Government champions development right through to the village level.

“I know the people of Gezani will support your chief as he works with President Mnangagwa’s Government to bring development in your area,” said Minister Moyo.

Speaking at the same event, president of the Chief’s Council, Chief Fortune Charumbira, said traditional leaders appreciate and support the President Mnangagwa’s development programmes and are inclined to stand with him.