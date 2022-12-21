Chiefs hail Unity Accord

The signing of the Unity Accord on December 22, 1987, between the country’s two liberation movements; ZANU-PF and PF-ZAPU represented by former President Robert Mugabe and the late Vice President Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, respectively, ushered in a new era of peace that Zimbabweans have been enjoying, and celebrating for over three decades now.

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

Bulawayo Bureau

TRADITIONAL chiefs in Matabeleland have hailed the signing of the Unity Accord in December 1987, saying it helped promote cultural and traditional values among people.

Tomorrow, Zimbabwe celebrates 35 years since the signing of the Unity Accord on December 22, 1987.

December 22 is a very important day on Zimbabwe’s calendar — a day that brought together the two most important formations in the country, PF-Zapu and Zanu (PF) after the signing of the Unity Accord.

The Unity Accord was signed by the late Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo, the then leader of the PF Zapu and the late former President Robert Mugabe, representing Zanu (PF). It was one of the major political milestones in Zimbabwe’s political history since independence in 1980.

The agreement ushered peace following disturbances in Matabeleland provinces and parts of the Midlands.

In his inauguration speech on November 24, 2017, President Mnangagwa strengthened the foundation established by the December 22, 1987 Unity Accord when he said it was a decisive factor in mapping the way for the country’s path to unity, peace and development that the nation enjoys today. He said the basis of the Unity Accord was: “To unite our nation; establish peace, law and order and to guarantee social and economic development and political stability.”

The President’s inauguration speech was all about reconciliation, rather than retribution. In separate interviews, the chiefs said the principles of unity and peace still remain important and Government has always worked towards the benefit of all Zimbabweans. Chief Ndondo of Mbembesi in Matabeleland North said traditional leaders got recognition following the signing of the Unity Accord.

“After the country gained independence in 1980, as traditional leaders, we didn’t have the power and recognition needed to enforce cultural and traditional values because the nation was not united,” he said.

“However, after the Unity Accord was signed, efforts were made to empower traditional leaders and to give them due recognition. After the signing of the Unity Accord, the Government started to look into our welfare and statutory instruments were put in place to set the pace for traditional leaders to exercise their power.”

Chief Ndondo said the Unity Accord helped erase tribal conflicts which had brought a lot of pain and harm to the nation.

He said today different tribes have been integrated into the same communities and living peacefully.

Chief Masendu from Bulilima in Matabeleland South said Unity Day is of great significance to Zimbabweans.

He said the day was birthed by the Unity Accord, which was an agreement made by two political party leaders who decided to set their personal interests aside for the betterment of the nation. Chief Masendu said this agreement has been cherished for the past 34 years and urged youths to carry on with the noble cause.

“The Unity Accord brought together Zipra and Zanla forces and today we are still seeing ex-Zipra forces sitting in the Politburo, which shows that our leaders have over the years preserved the gains of the Unity Accord,” he said.

“The Unity Day is of great significance and the youth have to be educated about this day so that they understand that a nation is stronger when its people are united. The Government under the Second Republic has been at the forefront of preaching and enforcing unity among Zimbabwe.’

Chief Masendu said soon after independence when the nation plunged into violence and chaos, development also stalled.

“The conflicts took away the opportunity for people to develop themselves and their communities and people also lost their moral and cultural values,” he said.

Chief Tshitshi of Mangwe District in Matabeleland South said the country had recorded a lot of development post Unity Accord. He urged all citizens to safeguard and peace the unity and peace being enjoyed in the country.

Chief Tshitshi said the unity and peace has put the country in a unique position to develop without the hindrances of civil wars and mayhem characterising some nations globally.

“The divide and rule tactics that our erstwhile colonisers have tried to use to destabilise our country and regain its control have found this peace and unity too strong a barrier to break. As a nation we should not give in to external forces that thrive on dividing us,” he said.

Chief Sitauze from Beitbridge said historic events such as the Unity Accord and their significance should be taught to children as early as primary school level to ensure they are preserved.

“It is pleasing to see how different ethnic groups have been integrated in the same country. The Unity Accord broke tribal barriers and we are living in a rainbow nation as one people with a common agenda and shared goals,” he said.