Chiefs announce new kit sponsor

Sports Reporter

PREMIER Soccer League side Bulawayo Chiefs have announced Exclusive Management Company as their official kit sponsor for the 2024 season.

The club’s Secretary-general Dumisani Mantula Sibanda said, under this partnership, the company will provide Chiefs with top-of-the-line kits that reflect the club’s rich history and vibrant spirit.

“Bulawayo Chiefs FC is delighted to announce that Exclusive Management Company will be the official kit sponsor for the upcoming 2024 season.

“This partnership marks an exciting milestone for both organisations and sets the stage for a successful and mutually beneficial collaboration.

“We are thrilled to welcome Exclusive Management Company as our official kit sponsor. Their commitment to excellence and passion for supporting local sports aligns perfectly with our club’s vision and values,” said Sibanda.

Exclusive Management Company is an ambitious management organisation dedicated to promoting and marketing businesses.

“Their expertise in managing and Sports Media makes them an ideal partner for Bulawayo Chiefs FC. This collaboration will undoubtedly elevate our club’s profile and contribute significantly to our continued success,” said Sibanda.

“The new kits will not only enhance the players’ performance but also instil a sense of pride among our loyal supporters. We expect to receive the kits before we start our League matches and Replicas shortly afterwards.

“Bulawayo Chiefs FC looks forward to an incredible season ahead with Exclusive Management Company by our side as the official Kit Sponsor. Together, we aim to achieve new heights and create lasting memories for both players and fans alike.”