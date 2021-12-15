Chief Secretary impressed by progress at continental museum

Institute of African Knowledge chief executive Ambasador Kwame Muzawazi (left) hands over a t-shirt to Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda at the Museum of African Liberation today

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda has applauded progress being made at the Museum of African Liberation, saying the President’s Office was fully behind the project.

Touring the museum today, Dr Sibanda noted that since the groundbreaking ceremony done by President Mnangagwa a year ago, significant strides had been made at the site.

The project is being undertaken by the Institute of African Knowledge and supported by African countries and some from outside the continent.

“I was very much surprised with the amount of progress that has been made in trying to create a historic legacy for Zimbabwe and the continent,” he said.

“It’s going to be an important chapter in the development of Zimbabwe, indeed.”

Progress at the site has been made on civil works, installation of the solar system and construction of the road network.

Workers were also today observed completing the construction of a theme park.