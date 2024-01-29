Chief Nemakonde buried

Walter Nyamukondiwa – Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

Chief Nemakonde, Wilson Mhende who died recently from kidney complications has been buried at Pondoro Farm in Lions Den.

His burial was under strict observance of hygiene protocols to prevent the spread of cholera.

To that end, no food was served to the thousands of people who gathered for the funeral.

Health and Childcare Minister Douglas Mombeshora said the funeral had come at a time when the country is grappling with a cholera outbreak.

“We had to give instructions for certain things we are accustomed to at funerals, like preparing food, to prevent the spread of cholera. Funerals are some of the drivers and we had to take preventative measures,” said Dr Mombeshora.

Born on May 15, 1924, Chief Nemakonde was four months shy of his 100th birthday.

A builder by profession, the late chief was from the Nyamudanwa household and took the reins on September 7, 1985, following the death of Simon Kapfeka.

Described by many as a progressive chief, he is credited with spearheading the building of Mupata, Gandawasvika and Magogi clinics in wards 11 and 13 respectively.

He also helped in the construction of Chidobera Primary School.

Chief Nemakonde took a leading role during the onset of the Land Reform Programme in 2000 and participated in government-initiated programmes including Pfumvudza where the district launch was held every year.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo said the province lost a fountain of wisdom and a person who was ready to promote Government Programmes in his area.

“The late chief valued the Zunde Ramambo concept and was instrumental in promoting the Pfumvudza programme where every year the district launch was held,” said Minister Chombo.

Relatives and members of Zion Church said the chief’s death had robbed the communities of a devoted member.

Chairperson of the Chiefs Council in Mashonaland West Chief Ngezi said the late chief was one of the longest-serving members of the council to whom everyone consulted for advice.

“We have lost a fountain of wisdom to which most Chiefs in the province went for advice because of the time he has been chief. In terms of culture we looked up to him,” said Chief Ngezi.

Chief Nemakonde is survived by nine wives, 29 children and 57 grandchildren.

The funeral was attended by Chief Chundu, Makonde Member of Parliament Cde Simbarashe Ziyambi and Government officials.