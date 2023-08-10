Chief Khumalo elected Chiefs Council president

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Matabeleland North traditional leader Chief Mtshane Khumalo has been elected as president of the Chiefs Council, replacing long serving leader Chief Fortune Charumbira from Masvingo who was elected as Vice President.

The two become the first to secure seats in Parliament while the election for the remaining 16 seats will be held on August 24, 2023.

The retention of Chief Charumbira in the Chiefs Council and in Parliament effectively guarantees him to continue with his position as president of Pan African Parliament.

Chief Mtshane Khumalo and Chief Charumbira were elected unopposed after no other nomination paper was received. The election the president and vice president was presided over by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

The Presiding officer, Mr James Chidamba, declared the two as duly elected at the close of nomination.