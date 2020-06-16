Chief Hwenje, Prophet Freddy in Covid-19 collabo

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Senior Arts Reporter

To create awareness on Covid-19, musicians Chief Hwenje Shumba and Prophet Tapiwa Freddy have collaborated and released the song, “Simba Rekudenga”.

The song, which was released two days ago along with a video, is currently the theme song for the Covid-19 awareness campaign on ZBCTV.

It was recorded at Live Studios International and the pair composed and wrote the song.

Speaking to The Herald Arts, Chief Hwenje said musicians should play a part in educating and creating awareness to the world about coronavirus.

“It is our duty as musicians to play a part in fighting this pandemic and we decided to do a theme song, which will raise awareness on the issue.

“If you check on the video, it is promoting the use and importance of ways that can be used to curb the disease. The song is dedicated to everyone that they should look up to God as this is where the answer comes from. Now is the time to educate the world and we should sing for a national cause and theme rather than music with no direction,” he said.

Chief Hwenje said the song was part of his forthcoming album with the title track name, “Simba Rekudenga”.

“The album will be out in August and carries seven songs. I have collaborated with different artistes so as to give it a different feel and approach. Some of the musicians on the album include Mathias Mhere, Sulumani Chimbetu, Baba Harare and Norman Tapambwa,” he said.

Prophet T Freddy said he was happy with the collaboration and highlighted that music was his passion.

“It has always been my dream to collaborate with different artistes. I am coming from a Christian background, the gospel genre, while Chief is coming from the Chimurenga side. It helps us to share and spread the message we want to everyone. The issue of coronavirus and the lockdown is not normal to us, but we are adjusting.

“I am still in the music industry and it has been my passion though I do it on a part-time basis as I am a full-time prophet,” he said.

The “Ndirikurwadziwa” hit-maker said he was using online platforms to spread and preach the word of God.

“As you know, all what happened after my church was demolished by Harare City Council after it was classified as an illegal structure. I have not stopped my works. However, I am still waiting for what the mayor promised. He promised to give us land,” he said.

The prophet said he was supposed to have launched his album, but was affected by coronavirus.

“My album — ‘Area 1’ was deferred to a later date because of the lockdown. I am a busy man, henceforth I will launch it at the right time. My plea to the nation is for people to accept me as I am, especially with my voice, which makes some people think I am not serious or am joking but that is who I am,” he said.