Chief Chidziva dies

Conrad Mupesa Mash West Bureau

CHIEF Chidziva, Mr Johannes Jenami, from Zvimba district has died after a long battle with a kidney problem.

The 92-year-old traditional leader succumbed to kidney problems at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals onWednesday evening.

His third born son and Headman Katizagombo, Mr Gibson Jenami, confirmed the sad development yesterday.

“In Chief Chidziva, we have lost a father figure who was a unifier and wise counsellor. He was the only surviving son and last born in his family,” he said.

Local Government and Public Works Deputy Minister and Zvimba North Legislator, Marrian Chombo said her area was poorer without the late traditional leader.

The larger area of Chief Chidziva’s territorial boundaries spanned throughout Zvimba North constituency.

Provincial chief’s council chairperson, Senator Chief Ngezi born Peter Pasipamire, said the province was robbed of a leader who possessed vast history and knowledge.

Mashonaland West has lost several chiefs since last year including Chief Mashayamombe (Ignatius Chiketa Kanengoni who died aged 86 and Chief Nyamweda (Claudius Mandaza, 64) who succumbed to Covid-19 while Chief Nematombo (Lovemore Karengesha, (67) died of natural causes.

The province also lost Chief Beperere born Alfred Simba Tome to Covid-19 last year.

Chief Chidziva is survived by two wives and 21 children.