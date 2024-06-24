Chief Charumbira opens PAP ordinary session

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

Pan African Parliament President, Chief Fortune Charumbira has opened the third Ordinary Session of the Sixth PAP Parliament in Midrand, South Africa.

This was the first Ordinary Session of PAP after the March 25 elective sitting where Chief Charumbira retained the PAP Presidency.

“I am humbled because despite everything that happened between August 2023 and March 2024, PAP members still demonstrated their confidence in the leadership by voting me and the first Vice President, Professor Messouda Mohammed Laghdaf, back into office,” said Chief Charumbira.

He said their re-election is also a reflection of the PAP MPs’ confidence in their ability to effectively fulfill the Parliament’s mandate of “ensuring the full participation of African people in the economic development and integration of the continent.

