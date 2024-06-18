Chief Charumbira invited to President Ramaphosa’s inauguration

George Maponga in Masvingo

Pan African Parliament (PAP) president Chief Fortune Charumbira has been invited to the inauguration of South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria tomorrow.

President Ramaphosa’s inauguration for a second term follows peaceful elections held in South Africa on May 29, which culminated in the African National Congress forming a Government of National Unity (GNU) with opposition parties Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), GOOD, and the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

The inauguration ceremony will be held under the theme, “30 Years of Freedom: United In Development”.

In his invitation letter, President Ramaphosa said the just-ended 7th democratic elections added to South Africa’s history of peaceful elections since the fall of apartheid that brought majority rule in 1994.

“Your Excellency (Chief Charumbira), as you may be aware, South Africa recently conducted national and provincial elections on 29 May, 2024,” he said.

“Not only was this an affirmation of the strength of our democracy, but it was also confirmation of the fundamental constitutional responsibility that reflects universal voting as a true symbol representing the various voices of our diverse nation.”

“The Presidential inauguration is the next key milestone in the successful transition to a new administration and affirms South Africa as a resilient, strong and vibrant democracy.”

President Ramaphosa is SA’s fifth leader.

Anti-apartheid icon President Nelson Mandela was the country’s first democratically-elected Head of State in 1994.