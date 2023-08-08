Chief Charumbira backs Chief Khumalo for Chiefs’ Council president

George Maponga in Masvingo

Chief Fortune Charumbira has announced that he is not seeking re-election as National Chiefs’ Council president and is instead backing his current deputy, Chief Mtshane Khumalo of Matabeleland North province, to succeed him.

The chief, who is also the current President of the Pan African Parliament(PAP), announced his decision not to seek re-election and instead back Chief Khumalo at the ongoing Chiefs’ Council meeting in Bulawayo ahead of August 10 national elections to choose the Chiefs Council president and the deputy.

The election of the two new Chiefs’ Council leaders follows the recent holding of glitch-free elections by ZEC to choose 36 chiefs for the Chiefs’ Council. The president of the Chiefs’ Council and the vice automatically become MPs as members of the Senate.