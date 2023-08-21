Chief Charumbira addresses BRICS Business Gala

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Pan African Parliament president Chief Fortune Charumbira is set to address BRICS Business Gala dinner this evening in Johannesburg ahead of the group’s 15th heads of State and Government summit that will start tomorrow in Johannesburg, South Africa.

BRICS is an acronym for the powerful grouping of the world’s leading emerging market economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa and is aimed to promote peace, security, development and cooperation.

Chief Charumbira will address the gala which is organized by the Progressive Business Forum and South African leader, President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address.

He is set to address delegates on “The Benefits and advantages to Africa of BRICS” where he will articulate the importance of having the African continent in the organisation.

Zimbabwe has applied to join the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) and expects to have the support of Russia and China and Chief Charumbira’s presence at tonight’s dinner will give impetus to Zimbabwe’s bid.

BRICS is an important source of foreign direct investment in key areas such as mining, automotive, transportation, clean energy, financial services and IT.

These investments and projects lead to significant job creation. trade and mutual investments, including through the identification of new business opportunities.