Chidzivo shines in SA

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S long distance runner Fortunate Chidzivo underlined her status as one of the country’s leading female distance runners when winning the OUTsurance Gun Run 21.1km half marathon over the weekend in Cape Town, South Africa.

Chidzivo crossed the finish line in a time of 1 hour 14 minutes 26 seconds.

It was also a good day for Rutendo Nyahora, who came third in 1 hour 18 minutes 37 seconds to finish third.

The South Africa-based athlete has been making some progress since she returned to competition after giving birth last year.

In Sunday’s race, South Africa’s Gerda Steyn finished second in 1 hour 15 minutes 4 seconds.

In the men’s section, Ashley Smith emerged the winner in 1 hour 4 minutes 16 seconds.

Desmond Mokgobu was second in 1 hour 4 minutes 25 seconds while Sibusiso Nzima was third with a time of 1 hour 4 minutes 28 seconds.