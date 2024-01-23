  • Today Tue, 23 Jan 2024

Chidzivo resumes preps for Olympics qualification

Sports Reporter

LONG distance runner Fortunate Chidzivo has shifted her training base to South Africa as she chases qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Chidzivo, who has been shuttling between Zimbabwe and South Africa, is back in Cape Town where she is working under the guidance of her coach Chris Bruwer.

“I am back in South Africa and I am training. We are aiming for Paris 2024.”

The marathon runner is one of the 10 Olympic Solidarity Scholarships recipients and is hoping to qualify for the Olympics as the deadline for the qualification period draws closer.

She represented the country at the World Athletics Championships last year.

