Chidzivo misses World Champs qualification

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S long-distance runner Fortunate Chidzivo found the going tough at the Enschede Marathon in the Netherlands on Sunday when finishing at position 33 in a time of 2 hours 41 minutes 14 seconds.

Chidzivo missed the World Athletics Championships qualifying time of 2 hours and 28 minutes. She was one of Zimbabwe’s hopefuls for the marathon in the women’s category.

With the qualifying window closing on May 30, Sunday’s race was probably her last chance to try and secure her place at the global meet scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.