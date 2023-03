Sports Reporter

MARATHON runner Fortunate Chidzivo has been invited for the Enschede Marathon due to take place on April 16.

Chidzivo is chasing qualification for the 2023 World Athletics Championships and Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Her last marathon was in December 2022, when she ran the Malaga Marathon in Spain and clocked a time of 2hours 35minutes 5seconds.

Early this month she won the Century City 10km Express in South Africa.