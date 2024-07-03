Chideya, Madondo resign from fashion board

Arts Reporter

Fashion fanatics, Paidamoyo Chideya and Danayi Madondo have resigned from the Fashion Council of Zimbabwe (FCoZ) board, officials have said.

“This is a notice to inform the FCoZ community of the resignation of two board of trustee members, Paidamoyo Chideya and Danayi Madondo,” reads part of the statement.

“In her resignation letter to the board, Paidamoyo cited that 2024 has steered her work to other interests, hence her need to resign. Danayi cited that ‘after careful consideration, I have decided to dedicate myself fully to focusing on my own brand and pursuing other professional opportunities. This commitment requires my undivided attention and I believe it is in the best interest of both the council and myself to step down at this time.”

The council said the development is unfortunate as Paidamoyo and Danayi were some of the organisation’s founding trustees, adding that their involvement will be missed.

“As FCoZ, we appreciate their input and the growth and promotion of the Zimbabwean fashion ecosystem. We wish them the best in their future endeavours.”