Chibuku Super Cup returns

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

PREMIERSHIP giants have avoided colliding in the early rounds of the Chibuku Super Cup which kicks off next week.

The tournament returns to the traditional knockout format, with the top 14 teams, as of Week 17, automatically qualifying for the main draw.

The bottom four go through the preliminary round elimination, using match day 17 log standings.

Top eight teams were seeded at the draw and these include Chicken inn, FC Platinum, Dynamos, Manica Diamonds, Triangle, Black Rhinos, Ngezi Platinum and Bulawayo Chiefs.

The bottom four teams start from the preliminary round to be played at Mandava on August 6.

Venues for the first round will be announced in due course.

Chibuku Super Cup Draw

Preliminary round – August 6

Cranborne Bullets v Whawha; ZPC Kariba v Bulawayo City

First Round Aug 20-21

Chicken Inn v Harare City; FC Platinum v Tenax; Dynamos v Cranborne Bullets/Whawha; Manica Diamonds v Yadah; Triangle v Highlanders; Black Rhinos v CAPS Utd; Ngezi Platinum v Herentals; Bulawayo Chiefs v ZPC Kariba/Bulawayo City

Quarterfinals – September 17-18

Semi-finals – October 15-16

Final – November 19