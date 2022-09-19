Chibuku Super Cup heartbreak for DeMbare

CHARGE. . . Dynamos striker Emmanuel Paga (left) tries to work his way past FC Platinum’s Lawrence Mhlanga during yesterday’s Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match at the National Sports Stadium — Photo by Lee Maidza

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

FC Platinum . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

(FC Platinum win 4-2 after penalties)

DYNAMOS matched FC Platinum in all aspects of the game.

They could have even won the contest with a bit of fortune.

But the Glamour Boys lost their nerves in the lottery in this Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

This is the second time in less than a year that DeMbare have crashed out of the country’s premium knockout tournament at the hands of the Zvishavane miners.

It was especially heartbreaking for them to lose in the penalty shootout after they created the most chances in regulation time.

They would also feel robbed after referee Josiah Masimira flashed a yellow card for a professional foul by FC Platinum defender Gift Bello early in the match.

They felt, given Bello was the last man when he pulled down Evans Katema, who was racing towards goal, the former Kiglon defender deserved a red instead of just a caution.

At the end of the day it was down to the heroics of FC Platinum goalkeeper Wallace Magalane who saved two Dynamos kick from the spot during the tie breaker.

Magalane thwarted Trevor Mavhunga and Godknows Murwira’s efforts with Tinotenda Muringai and Katema’s efforts beating him.

Those saves proved crucial with Walter Musona, Blessing Moyo, Gift Mbweti and Brian Banda all scoring for the visitors although Dynamos substitute goalkeeper Frank Kuchinei had managed to prevent Gift Mbweti from scoring his kick.

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya, whose team was knocked out by the same team in the semi-finals of the same tournament last year, was heartbroken.

“It’s heartbreaking, if you ask me given the work and the effort the boys had put in during the entire match,” said Ndiraya.

“It’s heartbreaking that the game had to be decided via a penalty shootout. A penalty shootout is like a lottery.

“But it’s part of the game. We had done so well in the entire 90 minutes but that’s part of the game.

“I thought we had given a good account of ourselves at the end of the day.

“We knew what our opponents were going to throw at us and we managed to deal with most of the situations nicely.

“It’s heartbreaking to lose a match in such a manner.

“That is part of the game, what can we do?”

Dynamos played with so much conviction and could have won the match with Trevor Mavhunga, Ralph Kawondera and Emmanuel Paga all coming close to scoring.

At the other end, Walter Musona rifled a howitzer that was tipped over by Taimon Mvula in goals for Dynamos.

So tricky was the ball Mvula had to do a full reflex and in the process suffered a shoulder injury which forced him off the match.

In a way, Ndiraya believes Dynamos became too cautious following that injury.

Musona again unleashed another powerful freekick in the second half but Kuchinei was equal to it.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza described the win as massive.

Meanwhile the draw for the Chibuku semi-finals was held immediately after the quarter-finals with FC Platinum now set to face Herentals, who beat Manica Diamonds at the National Sports Stadium, on Saturday.

Black Rhinos, who beat Chicken Inn 11-10 in penalties at Vengere yesterday, will face Bulawayo Chiefs who triumphed 1-0 over Highlanders at Barbourfields yesterday.

Teams

Dynamos: Taimon Mvula (Frank Kuchinei 24mins), Partson Jaure, Emmanuel Jalai (Martin Ofori 90min) Keith Murera, Emmanuel Paga, Frank Makarati, Evans Katema, Shadreck Nyahwa (Godknows Murwira 82min), Trevor Mavhunga, Tinotenda Muringai, Ralph Kawondera (Junior Makunike 82min)

FC Platinum: Magalane Wallace, Mbweti Gift, Bello Gift, Mhlanga Lawrence, Mangiza Kelvin, Banda Brian, Moyo Blessing, Pavari Rainsome, Musona Walter, Mutimbanyoka Panashe, Ngwenya Thandolwenkosi (Chinyerere More 89min)

Chibuku Super Cup semi-final fixtures

Black Rhinos v Bulawayo Chiefs

Herentals v FC Platinum