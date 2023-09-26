Chibuku Super Cup games to go ahead

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

ALL Chibuku Super Cup quarter final matches scheduled for the weekend are going ahead as scheduled after the PSL shot down requests by some teams including Dynamos to have the games postponed.DeMbare, Highlanders and Chicken Inn each have three players selected in the Warriors squad to play Botswana in a friendly match to be held as part of the neighbouring country’s independence day commemorations this Saturday.

And the affected teams, led by Dynamos have been pressing to have their last eight Chibuku Super Cup games moved to next week.

But the PSL have turned down the request by the Glamour Boys.

“We acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 25 September 2023,” wrote PSL.

“Please be advised that the Chibuku Super Cup fixture between your club and FC Platinum scheduled for Saturday 30 September 2023 cannot be postponed for the following reasons:

“The PSL held a meeting with the ZIFA Normalisation Committee and it was agreed tha the National team selector ill hoose a maximum of two players from clubs

participating in the Chibuku Super Cup

2. The international friendly match between Zimbabwe and Botswana does not fall on the FIFA international calendar week therefore clubs are not compelled to release players forsuch a friendly match”.

Besides having Tanaka Shandirwa, Donald Mudadi and captain Frank Makarati in thr team, Dynamos also have their coach Genesis Mangombe as part of the Warriors technical team setup which is headed by Bosso gaffer Baltemar Brito.