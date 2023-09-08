Chibuku Road to Fame competitions begin

Arts Reporter

Organisers of the Chibuku Road to Fame 2023 competitions have said it is all systems go as the show begins tomorrow.

The competition, hosted by Delta Beverages, will run from September 9 to October 14 under the theme “Imba Tinzwe, Cula Sizwe Superstar.”

Delta Corporation marketing director Irimayi Muzorewa said in a statement: “We are excited to introduce the 2023 edition of the Chibuku Road to Fame music competitions. This talent identification platform allows up-coming artists to step into stardom as they begin their musical journey.

“We work closely with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe in identifying and nurturing artistes as they launch their musical careers.” Muzorewa said the competition will run for 36 days, with huge cash prizes to be won.

“Contestants stand a chance to win a variety of monetary prizes at both provincial and national levels, including a recording contract for the national final winner,” he said. “The winners of the national final will receive US$15 000 for the first prize, US$10 000 for the second prize, and US$7 000 for the third prize respectively.

“The provincial final competitions will be held in all the 10 provinces of Zimbabwe, with the national finals being held in Harare. Aspiring participants are required to register their bands with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe to be able to participate in the competitions.”

Muzorewa said in a bid to promote the culture of music and dance, they added other genres.

“As Chibuku Road to Fame continues to explore and discover talent, this year’s edition will include new genres like Zimdancehall and hip hop,” he said.

“The brand continues to leverage music and dance to deliver its core purpose of nourishing the bonds of brotherhood amongst its consumers, who have a strong appreciation for music.”

Last year saw afro-fusion and jazz contemporary outfit Grade 2D scooping the grand prize as they emerged the winner at a ceremony held at Glamis Arena, Harare. The Mashonaland West province-based outfit pocketed US$15 000, while second place went to The Grooves from Midlands who got US$10 000 and third place went to Matabeleland North’s Shantani Musical Band which was awarded US$7 000.

Speaking after winning, Grade 2D representative, Reginald Kamuchanyu, said the victory was a reward for the determination since the group’s inception in 2014.

“The name 2D came about as other groups referred to themselves as superior to us, and as such we became the underdogs, but winning this year’s competition is amazing as it is an encouragement to others that no matter what people say, stay true to your mission and vision as an individual or group,” said Kamuchanyu.

The event also saw seasoned musicians such as Winky D, Ex Q, Tocky Vibes, Mark Ngwazi, Baba Harare, Godfather Templeman, DJ Mbali, and the 2019 Chibuku Road to Show Fame winners, Identity Band, performing. Last year’s event coincided with a 60th anniversary celebration for Delta Corporation’s Chibuku brand.