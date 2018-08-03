Chibuku Neshamwari finals on in Mutare

Arts Correspondent

Mutare will this weekend be treated to a cocktail of different traditional dance styles, as the Chibuku Neshamwari traditional dance national finals takes centre stage at Manicaland Showgrounds tomorrow. This follows provincial finals that took place in different areas around the country in the past few months leaving ten finalists competing for the $7 000 prize money.

First runner-up will get $5 000 while the second runner-up gets $3 000.

The first position will come with a trip to China that will be facilitated by the organisers in conjunction with DreamStar.

Competing finalists are Chabvondoka Zambia Gure Club, Guruve Marimba Dance, Maramuro Agure, Simunye Arts, Bolamba Arts, Dhumatasangana Arts, Dzimbadze Mabwe Group, Makare Kare, Mbada Arts and Khaya Arts.

Organisers of the event said all is set for the finals.

“Everything is now in place and competing finalists are ready to go.

“The best group will take away the big prize and we are happy that the finals are now rotating between big cities to give people from different parts of the country and opportunity to witness the contest,” noted the organisers.

The competition’s finals used to be held in Harare annually before moving to Bulawayo for the previous three editions.

Going to Mutare will give dance fans from Manicaland Province an opportunity to witness some of the best groups in the country in action.

The Chibuku Neshamwari competitions date back to the early 1960s and are run in tripartite partnership with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Traditional Dance Association.

Last year Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble from Bulawayo won the competition.