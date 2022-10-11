Chi-Town residents demand a master plan

Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

Chitungwiza residents have mounted pressure on the local authority to urgently formulate a master plan that will guide developments in the town which has about 25 000 illegal properties that are prejudicing the municipality millions of dollars in terms of revenue.

Residents who spoke to The Herald castigated Chitungwiza Municipality for allowing such a menace to happen under their watch. They called on the council to consider regularising some of the structures while preparing the master plan.

Chitungwiza and Manyame Rural Residents Association (CAMERA) director Mr Marvellous Khumalo said the process of drafting a new master plan should involve all stakeholders.

“It is worrisome how council has been allocating stands and allowing beneficiaries to develop in the absence of a master plan. This must be addressed immediately. This master plan should come out of an inclusive consultative process where major stakeholders are involved so that it becomes implementable,” said Mr Khumalo.

He said regularizing the illegal properties would be a smart way of increasing council revenue.

Harare Residents Trust (HRT) director, Mr Precious Shumba said Chitungwiza Municipality should implement recommendations made by various investigative commissions that dealt with the affairs of the local authority.

“The Chitungwiza Municipality has to initially implement the provisions of the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act (Chapter 29.12) which is the main law governing town planning in Zimbabwe. Developing their master plan is a top priority that they should focus on. The municipality should implement all the recommendations and findings of the Justice Tendai Uchena Commission Report, among others,” said Mr Shumba.

He added that land barons, including councillors and officials, have reigned supreme in the local authority with minimal interference from the local authority.

“Resources permitting, they should simply reclaim their land taken over by the land barons and safeguard wetlands and recreational spaces which have all gone.”

Chitungwiza Residents Trust (Chitrest) director Ms Alice Kuveya said it was important for council to engage residents and implement their recommendations on matters of development.

Responding to the calls of the residents Acting Mayor Kevin Mutimbanyoka said plans were in progress to come up with a master plan.

“There is a council resolution that we must have a master plan. Recently, two stakeholder meetings were held as the roadmap of the master plan is being formulated. An inception report is being prepared and resources are being mobilised,” he said.

Acting Mayor Mutimbanyoka said Chitungwiza Municipality would conduct a regularisation exercise for illegal properties that were not in servitudes, wetlands, and other undesignated sites.