CHEVRONS TURN GUNS ON OMAN . . . Zim two wins away from qualifying for WC finals

The Chevrons won all their four matches against pre-qualifier favourites West Indies, Nepal, the Netherlands and the US to finish on eight points.

Lawrence Moyo-Special Correspondent

ZIMBABWE move to Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo for their Super Six matches of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers despite finishing top of Group A in the opening round.

The Netherlands finished second on six points while the West Indies finished third on four points following successive defeats in final two matches against the hosts and the Dutch.

Zimbabwe would have retained Harare Sports Club as their venue for the three Super Six matches against Oman, Scotland and Sri Lanka.

However, to ensure that the Chevrons also play before their Bulawayo fans, it was agreed to stick to the pre-tournament rankings which had Zimbabwe as the number two seeds in Group A behind the West Indies.

That means Zimbabwe will open their Super Six campaign against Oman at Queens Sports Club tomorrow followed by Sri Lanka on Sunday and Scotland on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe’s first round matches against Nepal and the West Indies were sold out while matches against the Netherlands and the US had big crowds.

Against the Windies, a Fans Park was created at the rugby field behind the match venue where fans who failed to make it inside had to watch proceedings from a big screen.

Previously, Bulawayo fans had shown more love for the Chevrons and now they have “pressure” to at least match their Harare Sports Club counterparts as Zimbabwe seek the four points they need to reach the finals in India in October, November. The 100 percent record in the opening round means the Chevrons can afford to lose one of the three Super Six matches at Queens Sports Club and reach the final, in the process earning one of two tickets to India.

Zimbabwe carry a maximum four points to the Super Six, as do Sri Lanka who beat Scotland by 82 runs in their final Group B match at Queens Sports Club yesterday and they are both at an advantage to meet in the July 9 final at Harare Sports Club.

Scotland and the Netherlands carry two points each into the Super Six Stage and would need to win all three matches to stand a chance of reaching the final.

The West Indies and Oman start the Super Six stage on zero points and will need a miracle to reach the final as the maximum they can achieve is six points — Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka are already on four points.

Oman will be out of the race if they lose to Zimbabwe tomorrow and the same applies to the West Indies who face Scotland in Harare on Saturday.

ZIMBABWE

The Chevrons MUST beat Oman tomorrow to move to six points in the Super Six stage, which will eliminate the Middle East side.

The hosts will then be in a comfortable position of affording to lose against either Sri Lanka on Sunday or Scotland on Tuesday and still reach the finals in India.

Defeat against Oman will leave Zimbabwe with no margin for error against stronger sides, Sri Lanka and Scotland.

If Zimbabwe get two wins in three matches, they finish on eight points. Eight points are beyond the reach of West Indies and Oman even before the first match of the Super Six stage.

The Netherlands and Scotland can only reach eight points by winning all their three Super Six matches.

But then they play each other in Harare on July 6, which means one misses out on the maximum possible eight points.

The Netherlands might actually be eliminated from the eight-point target when they face favourites Sri Lanka in their opening Super Six match in Bulawayo on Friday.

Scotland’s hopes of reaching the eight-point mark requires them to beat pre-tournament favourites, the West Indies in Harare on Saturday in their opening Super Six match. The West Indies are under immense pressure to end the losing run and at least keep the very faint hopes “alive” in the Super Six opener.

These two scenarios favour Zimbabwe’s interests on paper.

As the Super Six stage gets underway tomorrow, Zimbabwe have destiny firmly in their hands and the usually reliable Bulawayo crowd should play its part in the must-win game against Oman.