Chevrons suffer Ballance blow

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE suffered heavy blows on the first day of the second Test against the West Indies at Queens Sports Club yesterday after the home side was rattled by the withdrawal of key man Gary Ballance due to sickness.

Ballance, who played a key innings on his debut for the country of his birth in the drawn first Test match last week, was not available for selection at the weekend after he failed to fully recover from migraine headaches.

As a result, Zimbabwe, who were already missing as many as five key players for this series, found the going tough against the visitors and were bowled out for 115 runs in the first innings.

Opening batsman Innocent Kaia was the top scorer with 38 runs, followed by Donald Tiripano’s defiant 23, batting at number seven.

West Indies left arm spinner Gudakesh Motie returned to trouble the Zimbabweans with a career-best 7/37 in only his third Test for West Indies.

The left-arm-spinner ran through the Chevrons’ batting after the home side had won the toss and opted to bat first.

Ballance, who was the difference between losing and drawing in the rain-affected game last week, was clearly missed by the home side that later fought back with the ball to get the tourists at 133/4 at stumps.

A statement from Zimbabwe Cricket yesterday stated that Ballance, who scored a historic 137 not out on his Test debut for Zimbabwe last week, has been unwell for some days with a headache.

“Gary Ballance will sit out Zimbabwe’s second Test match against the West Indies which gets underway this Sunday at Queens Sports Club due to a migraine headache.

“The batter, who scored a century in the first drawn game, has been feeling unwell for the past few days and could not fully recover in time to play this time round,” read a statement from Zimbabwe Cricket.

In fact, Zimbabwe yesterday made three changes to their starting team. Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano and debutant Tanaka Chivanga were brought in as Ballance and fast bowlers Richard Ngarava and Brad Evans missed out.

Before the start of the contest, Zimbabwe were already in bad shape in the absence of Test skipper Sean Williams and fast bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara through injuries.

Experienced all-rounders Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl have also opted out of the Test series after they were granted permission to play franchise cricket in the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh respectively.

Raza has since headed for Pakistan to play in the Pakistan Super League where he will represent Lahore Qalandars, following the elimination of his UAE team Dubai Capitals from the inaugural International League T20 tournament.

The severely depleted Zimbabwe had lost five wickets for only 70 runs by lunch yesterday. The Chevrons started off on the back foot after losing Tanunurwa Makoni for a 24-ball duck, stumped by Joshua Da Silva off the bowling of Alzarri Joseph, with just 16 runs on the board for the home side.

Jason Holder got the Chevrons into more trouble with two successive wickets. The Windies fast bowler had Chamu Chibhabha (10) caught by Tagenarine Chanderpaul before getting the big wicket of Kaia, whose thick outside edge was caught by Kyle Mayers at first slip. At this stage, Zimbabwe were 49/3, having faced only 17.1 overs.

Then Motie, coming off a four-for in the last Test, claimed the remaining seven wickets with a brilliant spell. Shumba was Motie’s first victim, after making only three runs, sparking a collapse that saw Zimbabwe reeling at 89/9 soon after lunch.

But they made it through to the three-digit figure before Chavanga was castled by Motie, for his career best figures of 7/37. His previous best was the 4/50 in the first Test at the same venue last week.

Zimbabwe were all out before tea for 115 runs in just 40.5 overs yesterday.

In response, West Indies looked in control despite losing a couple of wickets. They had taken an 18-run lead after scoring 133/4 by close of play yesterday.

Wellington Masakadza gave Zimbabwe the breakthrough after trapping Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (7), with just 13 runs on the board between him and Chanderpaul, for the opening partnership.

Brandon Mavuta then brightened the day for the home fans with two wickets after dismissing Chanderpaul (36) and Jarmaine Blackwood (22). The Windies had suffered an unfortunate run out in-between the two wickets, losing their star man Raymon Reifer (53) following a mix-up with Blackwood.

Play is expected to resume this morning with Mayers (8) and Roston Chase (5) in the middle. The West Indies made one change for the second Test, with Shannon Gabriel coming in for Kemar Roach.