Chevrons recover in warm-up match

SAVAR. — Zimbabwe recovered in the final session of their two-day practice cricket match against the BCB XI at the BKSP-3 in Savar yesterday ahead of the lone Test against Bangladesh, scheduled to begin on Saturday.

The Zimbabweans, who scored 291 for seven, started the game brilliantly as the visitors did not lose any wickets and were able to score 95 runs before lunch.

However, things changed afterwards as the BCB XI took charge in the second session of the game.

The BCB XI bowling attack, led by Shahadat Hossain, scalped six wickets in the session and reduced the visitors to 183 for six before tea.

Kevin Kasuza, who scored a team high of a 130-ball 70, also fell to a run-out just before umpires called for tea.

In the final session of the game, the Zimbabweans got back through a 49-run sixth-wicket stand between Timycen Maruma and Carl Mumba before the former was dismissed in the 75th over after scoring a 89-ball 34.

After that, it was an unbeaten 65-run stand between Mumba and Ainsley Ndlovu that got the visitors through the day.

Mumba remained unbeaten on a 105-ball 54 while Ndlovu scored an unbeaten 44-ball 25 before umpires called stumps.

For BCB XI, it was Shahadat Hossain who remained most impressive as the off-spinner finished the day with figures of three for 16 in eight overs. — The Daily Star.