Chevrons, Proteas clash suffer rain delay

LIMPOPO DERBY DELIGHT… Zimbabwe and South Africa national cricket team players walk to the pitch for the national anthems ahead of the rain-delayed ICC Cricket World Cup Super-12 game at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Australia.

THE cricket match between Zimbabwe and South Africa in the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup set for Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Australia, has been delayed due to rain.

Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat first but the rains returned soon after the conclusion of the national anthems and covers were in place once again.

There are chances this highly-anticipated Southern African Derby could be cancelled or have overs truncated to get result.

Zimbabwe have never beaten South Africa in a T20I. They have played five matches against them, and lost them all, most recently in 2018. These two teams have also never met at a T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe have fielded an unchanged squad from the team that beat Scotland last Friday to book their place in the Super 12 for the first time.

Teams:

Zimbabwe XI: 1 Regis Chakabva (wk), 2 Craig Ervine (capt.), 3 Wessly Madhevere, 4 Sean Williams, 5 Sikandar Raza, 6 Milton Shumba, 7 Ryan Burl, 8 Luke Jongwe, 9 Tendai Chatara, 10 Richard Ngarava, 11 Blessing Muzarabani.

South Africa XI: 1 Temba Bavuma (capt.), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Rilee Rossouw, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Wayne Parnell, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Lungi Ngidi.