Chevrons hunt for first ODI win over Afghanistan

THE Zimbabwe national men’s cricket team have a two-fold mission in their hands as they begin a three-match One Day International series against visiting Afghanistan at Harare Sports Club today.

The Chevrons will have one eye on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points and then the elusive series win over the ever-rising Asians as a global cricket force.

It may sound difficult to accept for the home fans, but it is a fact that Zimbabwe have never won a series against the Afghans since their first ever meeting in ODI cricket in 2014.

The first ever series, which gave birth to the rivalries that we witness up to this day, ended in 2-2 stalemate at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Five ODI series have been played between the nations since then and records stand overwhelmingly in favour of the visitors. Afghanistan boast of a 4-0 success.

With a total of 25 matches having taken pace in-between, the tourists have clearly been the dominant side after winning 15 times. Zimbabwe have won 10 ODIs against Afghanistan, as some of the series were close contests.

The first three series ended in identical 3-2 wins in favor of the Afghans but the Asians increased the gulf the last time the teams met in 2019 after running away 4-1 winners at a neutral setting in United Arab Emirates.

All that, however, is now history. Zimbabwe have a new-look ODI side led by Craig Ervine. They just have to pick themselves up and play some positive cricket.

Of course, results have not been forthcoming in the last few years. Since their last famous win over Sri Lanka in 2018, they have lost 10 of the 12 series they played.

They won only one more series against UAE in 2019, which underlines the importance of taking the series against Afghanistan as the two nations are not far off in terms of the quality of playing personnel.

The Chevrons have managed to get for this series some of their best players like Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tiripano, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl and Regis Chakabva.

They also have exciting prospects Wessly Madhevere, Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Milton Shumba. But Zimbabwe had last played ODI cricket in January this year when they toured Sri Lanka and lost 2-1.

Coach Lalchand Rajput reckons they have managed to salvage some game time for the players following the tour of Zimbabwe ‘A’ to Nepal and the Zimbabwe XI home series against South Africa ‘A’ last month.

Rajput appealed to the local cricket fans to come and cheer on the team on their mission.

“I think that it’s good they keep coming and cheering on the team because when we win we win together and when we lose we all feel bad.

“But we have got to cheer them up because if we cheer the players they perform better. So I request everyone to come and support the Chevrons,” he told The Herald.

“The spirit is very high in the Zimbabwe camp because Afghanistan is a very good team. So we are all up. We had a very good preparation time. We have been practicing hard.

“So the boys are really keen and eager to play them. It will give us a good impetus because some of their guys have played in the IPL. So that really helps our players; they want to play against those players and play better in the park,” said Rajput.

Afghanistan have a strong team with five players who were part of the recent Indian Premier League. Wicketkeeper/batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad were part of the IPL title-winning Gujarat Titans while Mohammad Nabi and Fazalhaq Farooqi’s names also featured in the tournament.

The bragging rights aside, the Super League points are also key for Zimbabwe for now as they count towards the 2023 World Cup qualification. The Chevrons are currently second from the bottom of the 13-team table after playing 12 games and raking up 35 points, from three wins.

Afghanistan are in fifth place with 70 points. They have had a bright campaign after winning seven of the nine games played to date.

Each team earns 10 points for a win, five for a tie/ no result/ abandoned match, and zero for a loss.

The top eight teams will get a direct entry to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to be held in India. The remaining teams will have to play in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier along with five associate teams.

Two teams from the qualifying tournament will then progress to the World Cup. Zimbabwe still have slim hopes of fighting back to contest for a top eight place.

Squads

Zimbabwe ODI squad

Craig Ervine (C), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Ainsley Ndlovu, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano

Afghanistan ODI squad

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhail (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nabi, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia ur Rahman Akbar