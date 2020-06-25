Chevrons hope Aussie tour will go ahead

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE cricket’s limited overs skipper, Chamu Chibhabha, is hoping the remainder of the 2020 international cricket calendar, especially the tour to Australia, will not be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chevrons, who have already lost out on a big opportunity to play giants India, are scheduled to host Afghanistan for five T20 Internationals and then travel to Australia for three One Day Internationals in August.

But, both series are still to be confirmed.

Zimbabwe have not toured Australia in over a decade and Chibhabha reckons it is always an opportunity not to be missed for the Chevrons to engage giants like Australia.

“Obviously, we are not sure if these tours are confirmed but it will be nice to get some cricket, it will be nice to have Afghanistan at home, it will be nice to tour Australia because we haven’t toured Australia in a very long time.

“It’s always nice to play against the best in the world because it gives you the opportunity to see where you stand and you also get a chance to put good numbers against the best.

“We have played very well against Australia in the past.

“We beat them at the inaugural T20 World Cup and we also won against them at Harare Sports Club and it was one of our memorable matches.

“So, the Australian tour will be one of the best things to happen to Zimbabwe cricket if it goes ahead,’’ said Chibhabha.

He said the scrapping of the Indian tour was a double blow for them.

“Not being able to play India was a major setback, not only for us players but for Zimbabwe Cricket, as well,’’ he said.

‘‘It could have been an opportunity for ZC to make money because when you play India you always make your money.

“But, because of the circumstances around the global pandemic, I think health and safety always remain a priority.

“It was a bit sad but I suppose we will get more opportunities in the future.”

Chibhabha is one of the national team players who resumed training last week after Government gave ZC the greenlight to start preparations for their upcoming international assignments.

The players have been training in separate groups in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Kwekwe and Mutare after spending almost three months under lockdown. The players and officials last week undertook coronavirus tests and results came out negative, unlike their counterparts in South Africa where seven positive cases were recorded this week.

“It’s been a big question mark for everyone, with regards to whether we can start cricket again,’’ said Chibhabha.

“I feel the setback isn’t only affecting Zimbabwe Cricket but, all over the world, there has been a stop to everything because of the pandemic. But, just being in camp and knowing we will be playing cricket again, is a real positive and a plus for us,” said Chibhabha.

“The spirit in the group, and the attitude, has been fantastic. But we haven’t really regrouped as a full squad.

“The guys are training in their provinces and we are still waiting to hear from ZC with regards to the way forward.

“Everyone is happy to be back and, hopefully, we will have some cricket soon. Hopefully, we will be able to get a couple of games before the end of this year.”