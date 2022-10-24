Chevrons hailed

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

ACADEMY of Cricket Excellence president Joseph Rego has hailed the Chevrons and the Zimbabwe Cricket management for bringing back local cricket on the global map.

Zimbabwe reached the Super 12 for the first time in their history at the ICC T20 World Cup currently underway in Australia. And, cricket lovers have been charmed by the recent exploits of the national team.

Rego said credit should be given to the cricket leadership as well as to coach Dave Houghton for transforming the team.

“All credit goes to the Zimbabwean legend Dave Houghton for this remarkable transformation on the field and everyone is rejoicing in the sweet success of Craig Ervine and his boys,” said Rego.

“However, I would also like to salute ZC chairman Tawengwa Mukuhlani and their Managing Director Givemore Makoni, who have been the brains behind the resurrection of the sport in Zimbabwe.

“These two have been working behind the scenes tirelessly and passionately devoted their vigour, power and vibrancy to bring cricket back on the map and Zimbabwe on the International stage again.

“In all good faith, these are the two iconic pillars who have attributed to the success of Zimbabwe Cricket and deserve credit.

“Today, Zimbabwe is in a celebratory mood and is back on the map again, and for the health of sport, we can only hope that this is the start of the country’s renaissance in the sport.

“A strong showing in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers in July, sweet success after some swashbuckling performances by Zimbabwe, clinching the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh in August….

“Zimbabwe’s historic and famous win against a full strength Australian squad in Townsville on Australian soil and finally Zimbabwe’s comprehensive wins over Scotland and Ireland to storm into the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, are all signs that point to a team back on track, positioning Zimbabwe on the global map as a top cricket playing nation,” said Rego