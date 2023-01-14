Chevrons fever grips cricket fans

A PROUD MOMENT . . . Zimbabwe’s Ryan Burl (right) was named Player of the Match after his 3/29 helped restrict Ireland to 114 all out in 19.2 overs in the first T20I cricket match at Harare Sports Club on Thursday where the Chevrons beat the Irish by five wickets. The two teams meet again this afternoon at the same venue for the second of the three T20I series. — Photo by Zimbabwe Cricket.

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

ALL-ROUNDER Ryan Burl is fancying a replication of Zimbabwe’s fine bowling and fielding efforts when they host Ireland in the second T20I cricket match at Harare Sports Club this afternoon.

The Chevrons carry a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, thanks to their brilliance with the ball in the first match which they won by five wickets on Thursday.

And today, all roads lead to the same venue again where Dave Houghton’s men will be aiming to seal their first T20I series win over their bogey side.

Burl, who was named Man of the Match in the opening match, told journalists that the Chevrons were going all out for victory.

Zimbabwe bowled their opponents out for a meagre 114 runs, with Burl the pick of the bowlers after returning figures of three for 29.

Both teams struggle with the slow wicket, but the Zimbabwean bowlers set up a good foundation for the hosts after getting Ireland to bat first.

“Coming into this series, we had seen a lot of rains around and we were not quite sure on how good the wickets will be. So, I think obviously getting the visitors in to bat first was key,” said Burl in reflection.

“Winning the toss was really key. Our bowlers did well, and the fielders took catches, so I was very happy to start with a win.

“If we can have a bit of a repeat (of the first match) on the bowling side; obviously we would have looked to have chased it with losing a few less wickets.

“It’s a tough wicket to bat on and we were happy to cross the line. If we can replicate that in the next two games, we will be very happy,” said Burl.

Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara and Richard Ngarava also bagged two wickets each for Zimbabwe.

But the Chevrons’ response with the bat was a bit shaky at start as they slipped to eight for two wickets in just 1.2 overs after losing captain Craig Ervine and Tadiwanashe Marumani.

Ervine was dropped at extra cover from the first ball of the innings, drove a four and then skied the last ball of the first over behind the bowler, where it was very well caught by the fielder running back.

Marumani then hit Mark Adair’s first ball for four before being out lbw to the second, a marginal decision which left Zimbabwe reeling at eight for two wickets.

But former England player Gary Ballance’s knock, on his second international debut, and Sean Williams’ unbeaten 34 helped Zimbabwe win in 18 overs.

Clive Madande, the new wicketkeeper, also played a fine innings with his unbeaten 18 from 10 balls, apart from his impressive show behind the stumps. Madande, who has now played two T20I games for Zimbabwe, is set to get the nod again this afternoon.

Burl is eager to see an improvement on the batting side. “Looking at our team dynamics, we have kind of played around slightly with the batters up top and stuff like that. We’re still trying to find the right pairings, the right strategy and stuff like that,” said Burl.

“But looking at our results in the last few games, they have been good. So, I think we are obviously in the right direction.

“We trust in the processes that Dave (Houghton) and assistant coach Stuart (Matsikenyeri), and all the others that are putting out the strategies out there, believe it or not, we are trusting it and I think it’s up to us to go out there and execute.”

Zimbabwe will also need to avoid being careless as they press ahead with their new brand of fearless cricket introduced by Houghton last year.

“The brand of cricket we are playing and the brand of cricket that the coaches have set out for us just allows us to make sure that we are always taking the positive option.

“I think we are professional enough to make sure that we can get over those things and I am sure in the next two games we are ready,” said Burl.

The batters will also need to be more clinical and try to convert to big scores. Ervine is likely to be partnered by Marumani again for the opening stand, with much of the team unchanged. More is still expected from Zimbabwe’s top order, which has been problematic for some time.

The technical team could be tempted to try out one of the exciting prospects on the bench who include Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga and all-rounder Luke Jongwe to shore up the batting side.

The match starts at 1pm. Tickets for the series are on sale online at www.webtickets.co.za and will also be available at the venue gates. There will be free entry for pensioners and children in full school uniform.