Chevrons call up 25-man squad

PREPARATIONS for Zimbabwe’s proposed limited-overs tour to Pakistan are set to intensify this week with a provisional squad of 25 called up for a training camp in Harare starting tomorrow.

The October-November tour will see the two sides facing off in three one-day international (ODI) matches and as many Twenty-20 international (T20I) games.

Apart from limited-overs captain Chamu Chibhabha, and other experienced campaigners such as Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams and Elton Chigumbura, Zimbabwe’s provisional squad for the tour also includes young talent in the form of ex-Under-19 stars Wesley Madhevere, Richard Ngarava, Brandon Mavuta and the yet-to-be-capped Milton Shumba.

Faraz Akram is the other uncapped player getting a look-in, while Luke Jongwe as well as Peter Moor, Tendai Chisoro and Wellington Masakadza have bounced back in contention for places in the final travelling squad.

Meanwhile, the trio of Tendai Chatara, Kyle Jarvis and Ryan Burl has fully recovered from injuries that ruled them out of Zimbabwe’s last international action earlier this year to make it for the training camp.

The ODI series in Pakistan, which will be part of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, is pencilled for 30 October and 1 and 3 November.

The T20I matches are scheduled for 7, 8 and 10 November.

Zimbabwe Training Squad for Pakistan Tour:

Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Chamu Chibhabha, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Kyle Jarvis, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Timycen Maruma, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Peter Moor, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams — zimcricket.