Chemudhara for Christmas Cheer Fund

Arts Reporter

United Kingdom based Zimbabwean sungura musician Rodrick Chemudhara will today entertain children at Chinyaradzo Children’s Home as part of the Esteem Communications coordinated annual Brands that Care Christmas Cheer and Donation event.

The Afro Kings frontman who has continued to pursue music after leaving Zimbabwe said he was happy to be part of the charity event since its the season of giving.

“It’s the season of giving and there is no better way to spread love than through giving others something to smile about.

“I recently came back from my UK base and I am happy to join other brands in spreading love to kids at Chinyaradzo Children’s Home. Beyond music performance, I will also share my journey and try to inspire the young people to follow their dreams,” Chemudhara said.

The Brands that Care initiative is an annual event coordinated by multi-award winning agency Esteem Communications aimed at promoting corporate social investment by brands.

Esteem Communications managing director Takemore Mazuruse told The Herald Arts that the initiative is meant to complement government social welfare efforts and Chemudhara will join a host of other corporate brands at the Christmas Cheer.

“The Brands that Care Christmas Cheer is an initiative we started in 2019 with a view to promote socially responsible corporate behaviour.

“Being a public relations and advertising agency, we work with various brands and we have enlisted their support towards this noble initiative. The thrust is to make a difference in our own small way as compared to expecting government to go it alone,” Mazuruse said.

According to Mazuruse, the initiative started in 2019 with an outreach at Bako ReDonhodzo Old People’s home and they have not looked back since then.

“The Brands that Care initiative started in 2019 after we devised a structured and more coordinated way of reaching out to the vulnerable and marginalised communities.

“We have always been donating in one way or the other but we felt the Brands that Care Christmas Cheer was a more coordinated and effective way of supporting the needy through synergies,” he said.

According to Mazuruse, the initiative continues to grow and their hope is to initiate sustainable livelihoods projects for the identified beneficiaries.

“We want this to be a life changing initiative for identified beneficiaries. We are happy that more partners continue to come on board every year.

‘‘This year we have various brands among them Radnor Mine, Wezhaz Executive Cars, Kitchen-Link, Kusi Chemicals, Anointed Hands, Kitchen-Link, Chef on Duty, LoneStar Construction, Allussol Design and Fitting Experts, Boss Lazee Holdings and Preeminence Hardware supporting the Chinyaradzo Children’s Home outreach,” Mazuruse said.

The event will see the various partners preparing meals and handing over some food and non food donations before inspiring the kids with some life coaching.

The various participating partners confirmed their attendance and encouraged all Zimbabweans to spare a thought for the less privileged this Christmas season.

“Giving is not so much about having more but the heart to make a difference. In our different ways we can all bring smiles to fellow human beings.

“We are humbled to be able to play our part in making a difference through the Brands that Care Christmas Cheer and we encourage every Zimbabwean to play their part nomatter how small,” said Richard Muchaka MD of Kitchen-Link.