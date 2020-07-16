Breaking News
Chelsea looking for final push

Frank Lampard

The Herald

LONDON. — Frank Lampard said Chelsea’s last push for the Champions League football will “be tough” but insisted it will not come down to a test of nerve.

Olivier Giroud wasted a hat-trick of chances before heading home Christian Pulisic’s teasing cross as Chelsea saw off already-relegated Norwich 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

“We’ve got two games now against just two really good opponents, so we’ve just got to focus on those games one by one,’’ said Lampard.

“We’ve got to prepare properly and show the right attitude, and I think we did that tonight. “So rather than talk about bottle I want to talk about focus and attitude, and hopefully we have enough to get through but it’s going to be tough.”

Chelsea were quickly reprieved for Saturday’s humbling 3-0 loss at Sheffield United courtesy of Leicester losing 4-1 at Bournemouth and Manchester United drawing 2-2 with Southampton.

“All I wanted to do was make sure we did our job tonight. I felt tonight was about us. — AFP.

