Chegutu West candidates optimistic of victory in Saturday’s by-elections

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Candidates vying for the Chegutu West National Assembly seat in the by-election slated for this Saturday, are optimistic and confident of making it to parliament based on their track record.

The constituency has three candidates that are Zanu PF’s Cde Shackmore Timburwa, Mr Gift Konjani of the CCC and Independent candidate Mr Admore Chivero.

At least 30 000 people are eligible to vote in the by-elections.

Cde Timburwa is banking his hopes on Zanu PF‘s track record in people-centred policies while Mr Konjani lays his hopes on what the opposition has achieved in the past as all he is riding on to claim the seat for the confusion-riddled CCC party.

Cde Timburwa took a swipe at the opposition parties for being confused and lacking direction.

“The opposition obviously does not have strategies anymore and that heralds their downfall. They have no structures such as those in Zanu PF so it will be a walkover,” he said.

Cde Timburwa added that he was going to trounce the other two candidates as he had become the constituency favourite following his hands-on approach to the area’s challenges including working to renovate Pfupajena Stadium.

Mr Konjani said the electorate knew the performance of the opposition since 1999 or around about 2000.

“Our president has indicated he has resigned but we are yet to get the finer details all the same we are going to win,” he said.

Independent candidate, Mr Admore Chivero could not be reached to share his manifesto although he is said to be conducting door-to-door campaigns.

He was CCC’s candidate in last year’s harmonised election and winner for the same constituency before he was recalled by the interim Secretary General, Mr Sengezo Tshabangu.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has confirmed the February 3rd by-elections preparedness with voting material and personnel having been deployed to all six constituencies and several local authority wards across the country.