Chegutu tops vasectomy percentage in Mashonaland West

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

 

CHEGUTU district had more men in the province that underwent vasectomy, a minor medical surgery to make them sterile.

 

Out of the 16 that went through the process during the last quarter of 2022, 13 were done on Chegutu.

 

Makonde had one while Mhondoro-Ngezi district had three.

 

The revelation came out during the provincial family planning and adolescent sexual and reproductive programme meeting in Chinhoyi today.

 

The meeting was attended by officials from the Health and Child Care ministry, National Aids Council and the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council, among others.

 

It also came out during the meeting that there was a high uptake of emergency contraceptive pills (morning after) in Chinhoyi.

