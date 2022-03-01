Chegutu roads rehabilitation intensified…Bridges, culverts serve as flagships

Some of the culverts constructed using ERRP2 funds in Chegutu Rural District Council

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE disbursement of funds by the central government through the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Program (ERRP2) has resulted in Chegutu Rural District Council (CRDC) receiving plaudits for attending to most of the badly damaged roads.

The council has also been lauded for constructing extraordinary culverts across Chegutu East constituency to make roads passable.

Council chief executive officer Mr Admire Machingura told The Herald that rehabilitation of over 40kilometres of roads had been contracted to a Government-owned constructor, Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED).

Former CRDC councillor, Alderman Michael Marecha said ERRP2 was a game-changer as the local authority was failing to collect enough revenue for road repairs and other works.

Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mr Josphat Jaji said the road works including the culverts that are commonly called small bridges were flagships in the province.