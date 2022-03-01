Chegutu roads rehabilitation intensified…Bridges, culverts serve as flagships

01 Mar, 2022 - 11:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Chegutu roads rehabilitation intensified…Bridges, culverts serve as flagships Some of the culverts constructed using ERRP2 funds in Chegutu Rural District Council

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau
THE disbursement of funds by the central government through the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Program (ERRP2) has resulted in Chegutu Rural District Council (CRDC) receiving plaudits for attending to most of the badly damaged roads.

The council has also been lauded for constructing extraordinary culverts across Chegutu East constituency to make roads passable.

Council chief executive officer Mr Admire Machingura told The Herald that rehabilitation of over 40kilometres of roads had been contracted to a Government-owned constructor, Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED).

Former CRDC councillor, Alderman Michael Marecha said ERRP2 was a game-changer as the local authority was failing to collect enough revenue for road repairs and other works.

Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mr Josphat Jaji said the road works including the culverts that are commonly called small bridges were flagships in the province.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting