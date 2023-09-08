Chegutu man killed by machete wielding gang

Crime Reporter

A 27-year-old Chegutu man was attacked and killed with machetes and axes while he was pushing his vehicle which had run out of fuel.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects who are still at large.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Chegutu are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Talent Mutandwa, Baba Simba alias Kedha and other unknown suspects who are being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred on September 6, 2023 near Energy Park Service Station, Chegutu. “The suspects who were travelling in a Nissan Caravan kombi, registration number AFA 7071 and two Honda Fit vehicles pounced on Polite Muzenda aged 27 and his two friends who were pushing a Toyota Harrier vehicle, which had run out of fuel,” he said.

He said Talent Mutandwa and the other suspect only identified as Obert, disembarked from the vehicle and fired two shots in the air with unidentified firearms.

The other suspects went on to strike the victim with machetes and axes on the head and left leg after the victim’s friends had fled.

The suspects drove off to an unknown destination after attacking the victim.

“Anyone with information should report at any nearest police station or contact National Complaints Desk on 0242-703631/748836 or ZRP whatsApp platform 0712 800 197.

“On the other hand, the Zimbabwe Republic Police applauds the public for supplying vital information to the police in the quest to eradicate the scourge of crime in the country,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested Soul Mubhawu (28) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on September 5, 2023 at around 9am at Chaitezvi Village, Chikwaka, Goromonzi.

The suspect was allegedly seen by villagers striking his father-in-law, David Takundwa (64) with an iron shoe mender and a stone.

The victim sustained head injuries as well as a broken arm and died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

“On September 5 2023, at around 1900 hours, detectives from CID Homicide received information that the suspect was at a hideout in Stoneridge Suburb, Harare. “The detectives acted on the tip and arrested the suspect who was hiding in a room at the back of a shop at Taisekwa Tuckshops, Stoneridge, Harare,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.