Chegutu devolution funded road equipment commissioned

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

DEVOLUTION funds that are being released to local authorities by central Government for developmental purposes have helped Chegutu Rural District Council acquire road equipment for the first time since independence.

The local authority last bought yellow equipment in the 1970s with the coming in of the President Mnangagwa led Second Republic that introduced the Devolution Funds in 2019 being regarded as a blessing.

Speaking yesterday during the commissioning of a grader and a pneumatic roller purchased through the council’s share of 2022 Devolution Funds, Chegutu RDC chairperson Cllr Tatenda Gwinji said the allocation had ended their 50-year curse of failing to procure heavy machinery needed for road making and maintenance.

The equipment has beamed rays of hope to Senator Chief Ngezi (Peter Pasipamire) who hails from Chegutu district saying the equipment was going to help improve accessibility of most roads in the district.

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka commissioned the equipment.