Cheetahs in SA for World Rugby Challenger Series 2023

Cheetahs squad at the Robert Mugabe Intenational Airport before their departure for South Africa yesterday

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Cheetahs rugby team left Harare for Cape Town, South Africa, yesterday to take part in the World Rugby Challenger Series 2023.

The 13-member rugby sevens squad is captained by Godfrey Magaramombe with Graham Kaulback leading the management side.

Stellenbosch, in the Western Cape, will play host to the third installment of the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series 2023, which features a pair of combined men’s and women’s events taking place at Markotter Stadium.

The men’s tournament runs from this Thursday to Saturday and the women’s event has been slotted for April 28-30.

The World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series replicates the Olympic Games format, which sees the 12 men and women’s teams drawn into three pools of four.

Zimbabwe are in Pool A along with Germany, Tonga and Belgium while Pool A has Chile, Hong Kong, Papua New Guinea and Italy.

The 2022 Africa Men’s Sevens champions Uganda, South Korea, Brazil and Jamaica make up Group C.

The top two from each pool, as well as the two best third-placed finishers will qualify for the knockout stages. The quarter finals and semi-final matches will lead to the bronze and gold medal matches.

The winner of the men’s Challenger Series, will enter a four-team playoff at the HSBC London Sevens in May 2023 together with the teams placed 12th-14th after ten rounds of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

The winner of the playoff will achieve core Sevens World Series 2024 status.

Cheetahs squad: Tapiwa Malenga, Emmanuel Zangari, Vuyani Dhlomo, Ryan Musumhi, Godfrey Magaramombe (Captain), Kudakwashe Nyamakura, Martin Mangongo, Munopa Muneta, Carlos Matematema, Tadius Dzandiwandira, Nigel Tinarwo, Munesu Muneta, Takudzwa Kumadiro.

Management: Graham Kaulback, Rickey Chirengende, Margie Gibson

Groups:

Pool A:

Germany

Tonga

Zimbabwe

Belgium

Pool B:

Chile

Hong Kong**

Papua New Guinea

Italy

Pool C

Uganda

South Korea

Brazil

Jamaica